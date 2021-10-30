Watch
Man arrested, charged with breaking and entering after being shot at Virginia Beach Econo Lodge

Virginia Beach Police Department
David Colon Haley
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 10:13:39-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was arrested in Virginia Beach on breaking and entering charges after he was shot while allegedly attempting to force entry into a hotel room.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, on October 19, officers responded to the Econo Lodge in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard for reports of a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they learned that someone attempted to force entry into a hotel room and was shot by the occupant, who had a legally-possessed firearm.

The suspect, 52-year-old Chesapeake man David Colon Haley, was injured by the gunshot and took himself to Norfolk General Hospital before police arrived.

Haley was arrested on October 26 by the Virginia Beach Warrant Fugitive Unit and was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail with no bond.

