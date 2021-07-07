Man arrested, charged with child endangerment after armed barricade situation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after a barricade situation in the 1400 block of Perry Street Wednesday morning.

Around 10:25 a.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the area in reference to an assault. When officers arrived on scene, they met with the victim outside the home.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the man involved in the situation, who they identified as 25-year-old Zachary Tillett of Portsmouth. They say Tillett would not come out of the home and was reportedly armed.

The Chesapeake Police Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT team responded to assist. Around 1:08 p.m., police say Tillett came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.

A young child was also inside the house during the incident, and a family member took them into custody after Tillett was arrested. Police say the child was not hurt.

Tillett was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail, where warrants were served for Strangulation, Brandishing A Firearm and Child Endangerment.

Another person who lives in the home, 23-year-old Glen Dunshee of Chesapeake, was also arrested on scene for Obstruction of Justice and Child Endangerment.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

