Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after Northampton Co. shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead and a 47-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at 11:05 p.m. in the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park in Woodland.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Angelec Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence, where she died due to her injuries. The second victim was taken to a local hospital, and her name and information will not be released at this time.

Thursday, the sheriff's office obtained warrants on 44-year-old Keith Hyman in connection with this homicide.

Hyman ran away from his Windsor residence to escape law enforcement prior to officers arriving at his home. Officers surrounded the area, and after a three- to four-hour K9 track through nearby fields and woods, Hyman was located and taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Northampton County Jail, where he was served warrants for one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of assault on a female and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Jack Smith thanked the sheriff's office's criminal investigation division, the narcotics division, the Hertford County Sheriff's Office and the Bertie County Sheriff's Office for their help with the investigation, and urged the community to "find a peaceful way to resolve any issues before thinking of violence."