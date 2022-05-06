Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in connection with Riverwalk Inn homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A 28-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured at Portsmouth's Riverwalk Inn.

Marcellus T. Epps was taken into custody by the Chesapeake Police Department. In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, Epps faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm and seven additional felony warrants.

The charges stem from a February 2, 2022 shooting at the Riverwalk Inn & Suites on Effingham Street. David Branch, 40, was killed in the shooting; a woman was also sent to the hospital with injuries.

Police say they are still searching for a second suspect, Demonte Worrell.

Anyone with information on Worrell's whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.