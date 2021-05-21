Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with suspicious death at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspicious death at a Virginia Beach apartment complex a day earlier.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers found a man dead in a home at the Belmont at Providence Apartments Thursday afternoon.

As information was being gathered about the suspicious death, officers identified a suspect in this case, who was also identified as being responsible for a hit-and-run crash and attempted malicious assault at 26th Street and Arctic Avenue.

Within four hours of the homicide investigation being opened, 22-year-old Ricardo Paul Perez was taken into custody on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront's boardwalk.

Perez was charged with murder, hit and run and attempted malicious assault. He is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.