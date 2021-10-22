Man arrested, charged with robbing 2 food delivery drivers in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing two food delivery drivers within days of each other.

According to police, on October 15, officers were called to the 4500 block of Wicklow Place for a report of a food delivery driver getting robbed. On October 17, two days later, police were called to the 900 block of South Clubhouse Road for a report of a second food delivery driver getting robbed under similar circumstances.

After an investigation, police obtained warrants against 19-year-old Jher'e Malik Brown for two counts of robbery, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Brown was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department Warrant Fugitive Unit on Friday and was taken into custody by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know has information on these robberies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.