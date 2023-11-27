Man arrested following overnight barricade situation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an overnight barricade situation that happened Sunday.

At around 10:20 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 8800 block of Semmes Avenue.

When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with a man involved, according to the press release. The man then barricaded himself inside of the residence, and discharged a firearm.

The Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team responded to the location, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was later identified as Chad R. Harrison, 43.

Harrison is charged with brandishing a firearm, assault on a family member, preventing another from summoning law enforcement, and shooting in an occupied dwelling. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.