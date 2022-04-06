Man arrested for 2 Portsmouth burglaries considered person of interest in 5 others

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was arrested in connection to two attempted commercial burglaries and is now considered a person of interest in five other burglaries.

Portsmouth Police are investigating two attempted commercial burglaries that took place on April 5 at the Dollar General, located near 1700 Effingham, and the Family Dollar, near the 1500 block of High Street.

When police arrived at the Effingham Dollar General, they located and arrested 48-year-old Shawntay Dudley. He has been charged with two counts of Attempted Commercial Burglary.

Police are also investigating several other commercial burglaries. At this time Dudley is considered a Person of Interest in these incidents:

2/26/2022, 3525 Towne Point Rd, (Dollar Delites)

2/28/2022, 2210 Portsmouth Blvd, (Dollar General)

3/1/2022, 3116 High St, (Family Dollar), at 1:07 a.m.

3/5/2022, 2210 Portsmouth Blvd, (Dollar General)

3/17/2022, 1500 High St, (Family Dollar)

Those with information about these commercial burglaries, are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.