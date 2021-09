VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was arrested after allegedly trying to solicit a minor in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, on Wednesday, Donnie Sigmon attempted to solicit a minor from his vehicle.

The department said in a tweet that Sigmon was subsequently arrested due to "quick reporting and action by patrol officers."

Sigmon was charged with proposing indecent liberties with a child.

There is currently no further information.