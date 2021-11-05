Man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer.

Suffolk Police said they originally received a complaint regarding a subject who reportedly displayed law enforcement credentials during a verbal altercation on November 4.

On Friday, the subject was identified and located and it was determined he was not a current member of any law enforcement agency.

50-year-old Joseph Anthony Buono was arrested on a charge of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

There is no additional information available at this time.