Man arrested for making bomb threats to White House, Trump Tower now accused of threatening to blow up Langley Air Force Base

Hampton Roads, Va. – A man on supervised probation for threatening to blow up Trump Tower and the White House is now accused of making bomb threats to blow up Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

51-year-old D’Carlo Nimis Deluca was convicted of making bomb threats back in October 2020.

Court records indict that he also allegedly made about 20 bomb threats to emergency authorities between February and June 2019.

He was released pending trial and ordered to stop making bomb threats.

Prosecutors allege that on March 2020 text messages were set to Metropolitan Police with image screenshoots of an Amazon order for a pressure cooker with the name “Robert Clark” that was out for delivery.

It states several days later, Deluca allegedly texted the tip line, "Ka boom loca en la cabezza."

He was arrested and a pressure cooker was found in his apartment, it states.

He is also accused of calling 911 to report threats to kill President Biden on three different occasions in February 2021.

On February 22,2021 he is accused of calling 911 to make threats to Langley Air Force Base.

Records state that he is accused of calling at around 6:32 a.m. and saying he was going to “blow up” the base, then called back at 6:43 a.m. and said there was a bomb in the building

It states the call was received by the Langley Air Force Base Hunt Housing Emergency Call Center. There was another call at 12:51pm when someone called back and said "bomb in the building" and then disconnected the line.

First responders from the base Security Forces, an Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, and York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office cleared portions of the base and then conducted searches to ensure it was safe, according to the records.

In court, records indicate that Deluca denied the making the bomb threats detailed in the petition, including the threats to Langley Air Force Base.

He was ordered to complete mental health treatment and is currently being held in New York.

He is facing charges in both New York and Virginia.

