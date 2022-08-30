Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.

Virginia Beach Police Department police officers responded to a business located in the 3200 block of Shore Drive for the report of an assault on August 11, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m.

Investigations revealed that a physical altercation occurred between two people while at the business. One person sustained a head injury and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter on August 29, 2022.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Detective Bureau Homicide Unit.