Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 13:07:11-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.

Virginia Beach Police Department police officers responded to a business located in the 3200 block of Shore Drive for the report of an assault on August 11, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m.

Investigations revealed that a physical altercation occurred between two people while at the business. One person sustained a head injury and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter on August 29, 2022.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Detective Bureau Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!