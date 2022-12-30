Man arrested in connection to several recent burglaries in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man wanted in connection with several commercial burglaries has been arrested.

Thursday around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes located at 287 E. Little Creek Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw a man crawling out of the business. After a brief foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody.

Police have charged Roger L. Hess Jr., 50, for this burglary and the burglary of four businesses that occurred in the Wards Corner area since December 26.

Officials believe that Hess could be responsible for up to 10 burglaries.

Hess is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.