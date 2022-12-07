Man arrested in connection to death of 3-week-old boy in Elizabeth City

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a baby.

On Tuesday, officers with the Henrico County Police Department and Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Tommy Lee Montez, 23 years of age, of the 800 Block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

His charges include Second Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse Serious Bodily Injury.

Montez was taken to Henrico County Jail West with no Bond.

On November 20, 2022, responded to a child death at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. The victim was identified as Julius Saucedo, who was only three weeks old.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and the Police Department urges anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.