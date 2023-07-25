Man arrested in connection to Old Oyster Point Rd homicide: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested 30-year old Maurice Friday in connection to a homicide on Old Oyster Point Road on July 15.

Friday is charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of a firearm.

"Because of direct citizen involvement, we were able to bring a swift resolution to this case," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. "Together, we can continue to make a positive difference in our neighborhoods."

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Old Oyster Point Road just before 9 p.m. on July 15 in the 0 block of Old Oyster Point Road.

Police said they found 33-year-old Jeremy Hutchins outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates.