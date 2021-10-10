Watch
Man arrested in connection to robbery, abduction at Franklin Walmart

Franklin Police
Posted at 11:00 PM, Oct 09, 2021
FRANKLIN, Va. - Franklin Police are investigating a robbery and abduction that took place at a Walmart Friday evening.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to the incident at the Walmart located at 100 Council Drive. Police say a man approached the victim requesting money for gas but then he showed a gun and forced the victim to go into Walmart and withdraw money from ATM.

Police say the victim was then forced to drive to North Carolina. According to detectives, 39-year-old Junior Devin Williams is wanted in connection to the incident.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Williams charging him with robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a robbery, and abductions.

Williams was apprehended and is being held at Hertford County Jail.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in the City of Franklin, contact Franklin Police at 757-562-8765.

