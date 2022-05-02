Man arrested in connection to several recent shootings in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man has been arrested in connection to several recent shootings that have taken place throughout the city.

On Monday, around 12:40 p.m., a collaborative effort between the Elizabeth City Police Department, the United States Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office took Shamont Nicolas James into custody on outstanding fugitive warrants for several shootings.

James was taken into custody in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court and taken to Albemarle District Jail. He is currently being held under a $844,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Shamont Nicolas James was arrested on the following:

2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon

3 counts of Felony Conspiracy

2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

2 counts of Injury to Personal Property

1 count Injury to Real Property

1 count of Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property

2 counts of Habitual Felon

1 count of Breaking and or Entering

1 count of Larceny after Break/Enter

1 count of Possession of Stolen Goods/Property

1 count of Reckless Driving to Endanger

1 count of No Liability Insurance

1 count of Drive Left of Center

1 count of Assault by Strangulation



Police are still conducting investigations into the recent shootings that have occurred throughout the City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with additional information to contact the Police Department at 252-335-4321.