Man arrested in connection to string of smash, grab-style burglaries in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was arrested Monday night in connection to a string of smash and grab-style burglaries.

Virginia Beach Police say an extensive investigation led officers to develop a potential suspect in these cases.

On August 31 at 4:26 a.m., officers with the 2nd precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) and VBPD K9 officers were in the area of the 2800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd, where many of these burglaries have occurred over the past 12 to 18 months.

Officers observed a man smash the front window of Ensenada Mexican Restaurant, located at 2824 Virginia Beach Blvd. He was seen fleeing the scene with a cash register drawer and a tip jar. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

39-year-old Christopher Arthur Williams was arrested and charged with four counts of breaking and entering and four counts of petite larceny.

Police say these charges stem from the burglaries at Ensenada Mexican Restauran, Virginia Beach Nutrition Corner, London Bridge Boot and Shoe Repair, and A2Z Golf Outlet INC (1940 Laskin Rd. #301).

This case remains under investigation.