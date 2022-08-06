Man arrested in connection to string of thefts from vehicles in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Chesapeake man was arrested in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles in Virginia Beach.

According to police, on Tuesday, officers from the Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad were investigating the numerous larcenies from vehicles throughout the city. They specifically focused on the Ashville Park neighborhood.

Video captured people that were armed committing several thefts from unattended vehicles in the neighborhood.

While police were conducting surveillance, they saw a stolen vehicle near the intersection of S. Military Highway and Indian River Road that was related to their investigation.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled. A brief police pursuit was initiated and ended in Chesapeake. One of the suspects, 20-year-old Tyler Bardill, was arrested without incident with the help of both Chesapeake and Norfolk Police. The other two suspects in the car fled on foot and are still out there, according to police.

Two illegal guns were recovered from the vehicle.

Bardill has been charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud, and possession of stolen property. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.