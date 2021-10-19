Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting that left man seriously injured

items.[0].image.alt
VBPD
Frank.png
Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:33:56-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

On October 10, police were called to the 5600 block of Indian River Road for reports of a shooting. Shortly after the call, a man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital for a gunshot wound.

He was later transferred to Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the shooter as 37-year-old Frank Devonish. He was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections