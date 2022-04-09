Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Elizabeth City Big Lots parking lot

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Big Lots earlier this week.

On Friday, police announced they have arrested Lesselle Cornelius Spencer, 37, of Elizabeth City in connection with the incident.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, April 4, police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the store, located at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, of Elizabeth City, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities obtained warrants for Spencer, who was wanted for Chambers' murder.

Spencer was taken to the Albemarle District Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

