Man arrested in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Posted at 3:39 PM, May 16, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died in an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court Monday.

Around 12:49 p.m., Virginia Beach Police officers responded to a reported gunshot wound in the area.

There, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Javion Jarvis, 18, of Virginia Beach.

Police have arrested Leionte Smith, 21, also of Virginia Beach, in connection to this case and charged him with discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Police say other charges are pending.

There is no further information.

This investigation remains ongoing.

