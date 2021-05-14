Man arrested in connection with shooting at Virginia Beach bar & lounge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a local bar and lounge earlier this month.

27-year-old Gianni Javon Boyer was arrested for discharging a weapon in a public place in a shooting at the Epitome Lounge in the 3600 block of Holland Road on May 1.

Police say Boyer was arrested on the day of the shooting but was released on bond. After further information confirming a malicious wounding, police obtained additional charges against him, and he was arrested on Thursday, May 13.

The arrest was made after witness statements and an investigation by VBPD's Homicide Unit and Warrant Fugitive Unit.

Boyer is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates.