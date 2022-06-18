Man arrested, police searching for second suspect after firearms, narcotics recovered in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man and is searching for a second suspect after a tip led to the recovery of several firearms and narcotics.

According to police, at around 10:28 a.m. on June 9, dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen about four people transporting several firearms. Officers responded to the 4100 block of George Washington Highway, where they found two vehicles behind the BP gas station.

Three people ran away from the scene when police arrived. One suspect, 23-year-old Brian L. Perry, Jr., was arrested; police said they found a book bag on his lap containing an AR-15 pistol and an automatic Glock pistol, as well as a second Glock in Perry's waistband and a second AR-15 between the vehicle's seats.

The officers also recovered 21 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of marijuana, scales, cutting agent and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Perry, Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine, PWID meth, PWID a Schedule I or II Drug, and possessing a firearm with Schedule I or II Drug.

Investigators have also identified another suspect, 36-year-old Jamar Randall McClenny of Norfolk. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, PWID cocaine, PWID meth, PWID Schedule I or II Drug, and possessing a firearm with Schedule I or II Drug.

Police say they recovered the following firearms:

Glock 29 10MM Full Automatic

Glock 33 357 Sig Full Automatic

Pistol AR-15 Handgun with Binary Trigger

AR-15 Handgun

AR-15 Shotgun

Several magazines for each weapon

Police say they recovered the following narcotics: