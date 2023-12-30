Man caught on video trashing Richmond gas station facing 4 charges; damage estimated at $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. — The man accused of trashing the BP gas station on Belt Boulevard in South Richmond Wednesday night has been arraigned on four charges, including assault and battery and destruction of property.

Video showed Quinton Lewis throwing food on the floor, chucking beer at the clerk behind bulletproof glass and stuffing beef jerky into his pants.

Richmond Police Quinton Lewis

Zahib Hussein, who owns the gas station, said it took police eight minutes — if not longer — to arrive.

"I live in Chesterfield County and I was over here before the police came in,” Hussein said. “It was a drive and when I came everything was trashed, everything was smashed up, everything was crazy."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that part of the reason for the response time was because it was not a Second Precinct call. Officers were dispatched from the Third Precinct, which is on the other side of the river.

Provided to WTVR

To make matters worse, Hussein said other people came in the store to collect what had been thrown on the floor instead of calling for help.

Then minutes later, the suspect returned on a Razor scooter with some kind of a crowbar.

Police used a Taser, but video showed the suspect pulling the Taser prongs out of his body as he wrestled with the officers.

“He’s pulling the prongs and at the same time he was on the phone recording it,” Hussein said. “You can see his phone. I don't know if he was doing it for the live views, but he was on it."

Lewis was arraigned Friday on four charges: assault and battery, destruction of property, obstruction of justice/resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Provided to WTVR

The employee on duty was so traumatized by the chaos that he went to the emergency room, according to Hussein.

The damage, which includes smashed video machines, is estimated at more than $150,000. And most of the food had to be thrown away because of glass particles, Hussein said.

The business owner said he is so disheartened by what happened and he is considering closing the gas station and halting all of his other investments in the city.

Provided to WTVR Zahib Hussein

While he has taken people to court before for shoplifting and trespassing, Hussein said he has had no luck.

"I’ve been in the courtroom, especially Judge Hicks’ office at least two times a month,” Hussein said. “I'll be there next month on the 10th and 11th. And I never ever get justice because they're looking for an excuse to throw the criminals back on the street.”

Lewis is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.