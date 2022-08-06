Man caught with firearm at Portsmouth high school after running from police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Portsmouth man was arrested on gun charges after running from police and being apprehended at I.C. Norcom High School.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, on July 29, officers were dispatched to 1136 Virginia Avenue on reports of someone attempting to kick in a door. When they arrived, they met with Kamani Hawes; police told Hawes that he was not free to leave due to the suspicious activity, and noticed what appeared to be a concealed firearm in Hawes' pants.

When officers asked Hawes what the item in his pants was, Hawes ran away from the officers.

A statement from Portsmouth Police claims that during the chase, officers saw Hawes adjusting his waistband, reaching for the firearm and then discarding a magazine.

Hawes ran through the London Oaks Apartments parking lot, then hopped a fence and went through the parking lot of I.C. Norcom High School. Officers were then able to take Hawes into custody in front of the high school.

Officers taking him into custody found a black Glock handgun in Hawes' right pants leg.

Hawes has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, two counts of obstruction of justice and carrying a weapon on school grounds.