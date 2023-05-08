Man charged after 7-year-old accidently shoots herself in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — After a 7-year-old was injured by accidentally shooting herself Friday night, police say they have charged a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident.
According to police, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Chesapeake Blvd.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
The girl was taken to CHKD with non life-threatening injuries, police explainend.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl has accidentally shot herself. The gun has been recovered.
As a result of the investigation, police say 22-year-old Alvonte Lawton has been charged with felony child neglect.
There are no further details to release at this time.
