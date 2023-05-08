Man charged after 7-year-old accidently shoots herself in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — After a 7-year-old was injured by accidentally shooting herself Friday night, police say they have charged a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident.

According to police, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to CHKD with non life-threatening injuries, police explainend.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl has accidentally shot herself. The gun has been recovered.

As a result of the investigation, police say 22-year-old Alvonte Lawton has been charged with felony child neglect.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.