Watch Now
News

Actions

Man charged after 7-year-old accidently shoots herself in Norfolk: Police

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted at 10:17 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 10:18:24-04

NORFOLK, Va. — After a 7-year-old was injured by accidentally shooting herself Friday night, police say they have charged a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident.

According to police, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to CHKD with non life-threatening injuries, police explainend.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl has accidentally shot herself. The gun has been recovered.

As a result of the investigation, police say 22-year-old Alvonte Lawton has been charged with felony child neglect.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV