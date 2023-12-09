Man charged after Lance Road stabbing victim dies: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say that man has been charged after a stabbing on Lance Road Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. police say that they were investigating a stabbing after a man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries, according to a department post on the social media platform X. They had a suspect in custody.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a stabbing in the 1100 block of Lance Road. A man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A person of interest has been detained. Call came in around 10:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ozshi6ZXf9 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 8, 2023

Police later posted that the victim died and that 46-year-old Sean B. Stewart was charged in connection to the crime.

