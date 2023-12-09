Watch Now
Man charged after Lance Road stabbing victim dies: Norfolk Police

Posted at 10:36 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 22:36:08-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say that man has been charged after a stabbing on Lance Road Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. police say that they were investigating a stabbing after a man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries, according to a department post on the social media platform X. They had a suspect in custody.

Police later posted that the victim died and that 46-year-old Sean B. Stewart was charged in connection to the crime.

