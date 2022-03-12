Man charged after police find man fatally shot in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was fatally shot Friday evening in Virginia Beach.

Around 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Crystalline Place for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man shot multiple times inside the home.

28-year-old Timothy Paul Talley III, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was located by officers and taken into custody.

26-year-old Tyler L. Jenkins was charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.