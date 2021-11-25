Man charged after sideswiping Virginia State Police vehicle, tow truck in Sussex Co.

SUSSEX Co., Va. - A Waverly man was charged after he allegedly struck a Virginia State Police vehicle, then drove away from the scene, Wednesday evening.

According to the VSP, at about 7:10 p.m., a state trooper conducted a traffic stop in the right lane of Route 460. While the trooper was stopped behind the vehicle, which was in the process of being towed out of the shoulder area, his vehicle was sideswiped by a 2017 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan's driver, later identified as Russell L. Taylor, Jr., kept driving and sideswiped the tow truck.

He was pulled over several miles up the roadway.

Taylor was charged with reckless driving, failure to move over and driving while revoked.

No injuries were reported.