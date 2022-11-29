Watch Now
Man charged after three recent commercial robberies in Norfolk

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 29, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Detectives have charged a man in connection with three recent commercial robberies.

On November 26, around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 4500 E. Princess Anne Road for the report of a commercial robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had entered the store, and demanded items. The man had left the store before the police arrived.

On November 27, police responded to another report of a commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 5827 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 2:45 p.m., and also to the Metro PCS store located at 509 North Military Highway around 3:00 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, detectives say 33-year-old Joseph R. Hunyady, of Norfolk, was arrested on November 28, for these three incidents.

Hunyady is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

