Man charged after Virginia Beach shooting leaves one man dead, injures another

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have arrested and charged a man after investigating a deadly shooting.

Sunday evening around 5:20 p.m., two people walked into Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, this shooting occurred in the 300 block of Riverwood Court.

18-year-old Evan Labella, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The second victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower extremities, police report.

18-year-old Cameron Mooty, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

