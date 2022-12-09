Man charged in connection to shooting that left one woman injured in Virginia Beach

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured.

On December 7, 2022, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a female who had been shot, in the 1700 block of Potters Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower extremity. Officers say they rendered aid to the female until EMS arrived and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect was identified as 46-year-old William Green Jr., of Norfolk. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Discharging a Firearm in Public, and Brandishing.

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department, Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.