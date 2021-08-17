Man charged in Granby Street shooting that resulted in property damage

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives have arrested the man they say is responsible for a recent shooting that happened in the 800 block of Granby Street last week.

On August 12 around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a gunshot disturbance in the area. When officers arrived, they learned that private security officers were dispersing a crowd when a man started shooting in their direction. The man then fled in a car.

Buildings in the area were damaged by the gunfire.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Tajh J. Marbley of Virginia Beach has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm, one count of felony vandalism, two counts of reckless handling, two counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of simple assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

