Man charged in Takeoff's death released on $1 million bond

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Takeoff of the hip hop group "Migos" performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 09:05:36-05

The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond, according to ABC News.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to ABC News, siting court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. Local news outlets say his attorney, Letitia Quinones, claims Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation, ABC News reports. Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

