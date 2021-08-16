Man charged with arson after fire at historical Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested for arson after a fire at the historical Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum in Downtown Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a fire on August 9 at the museum in the 300 block of North Main Street after receiving a call advising of the fire at 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a trash receptacle, valued at more than $1,000, on fire near the structure, and it was quickly extinguished.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office, 45-year-old Jacob Dietrich Epp, of Corapeake, NC, was arrested on August 10 for arson.

He is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.