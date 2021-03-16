Man charged with DWI after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 22-year-old Stafford man is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 E while driving drunk Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on the highway west of Victory Boulevard (exit 256) around 2:39 p.m. Four lanes were blocked at the time, and injuries were initially reported.

Later Monday night, authorities said the suspect, identified as Cooper Plum, moved from the far right lane in his 2007 Hyundai Entourage and swerved to the far left lane, where he rear-ended a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Officials say Plum kept going until he stopped further up on the left shoulder.

State Police arrested Plum and charged him with driving while intoxicated/DWI.

He was taken to the Newport News City Jail, where he received a secured bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.