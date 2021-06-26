Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after woman fatally shot inside Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department charged a 33-year-old man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman was shot and killed inside a home on Crane Crescent.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the shooting at 5:33 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, located in the 1300 block of Crane Crescent, they found the victim, 40-year-old Kristina Hager, dead at the scene.

Police detained 33-year-old Shawn Michael Sheppard, a resident of the home, for questioning, and learned that Sheppard was allegedly mishandling a firearm when it discharged, fatally wounding Hager.

Sheppard was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The case remains under investigation.