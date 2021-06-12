Man charged with maiming, DUI after pedestrian hit on Shore Drive

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An arrest has been made after a crash on Shore Drive overnight Saturday.

On June 12 around 12:45 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications got multiple calls about a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Shore Drive and the vehicle had left the scene.

Responding officers located the adult male victim who sustained serious injuries. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses to the crash told police they saw the suspect driver standing nearby within a crowd that gathered. Officers took the suspect into custody and located the suspects' vehicle parked in a nearby business parking lot, police said.

After an investigation 20-year-old Reece Christian Sheppard was arrested and charged with Maiming of another resulting from Driving Under the Influence, DUI with an Elevated BAC and minor in the vehicle, Underage Possession of Alcohol, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Sheppard is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The case remains under the investigation by investigators assigned to the VBPD Fatal Crash Team.