Man charged with murder after 2020 fatal stabbing in Newport News

Newport News Police
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:20:40-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has been charged in relation to a fatal stabbing that happened in December, 2020.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Marcus Markee Griffin. He was found in the 100 block of Impala Drive suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Griffin was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Police said warrants were obtained charging 43-year-old James Gordon Jr.

Gordon was arrested June 16 around 4:30 p.m., and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count assault: shoot, stab, etc. in commission of a felony.

