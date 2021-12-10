Man charged with murder after arson, suspicious death on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - A man has been arrested in connection with an arson and homicide case that News 3 reported on last week.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office worked with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, Maryland, to identify and arrest 45-year-old, Gary Joseph Fleig Sr.

Fleig has been charged in connection to the arson and homicide that happened on December 4, in Oak Hill.

On December 4 around 9:30 p.m., state police were requested by the New Church Fire Department to respond to a residential fire at the 6000 block of Lankford Highway. Crews responded and soon discovered the resident, 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr., to be deceased inside the residence.

Fleig has been charged with:

Murder in the First Degree

Murder in the Second Degre

Arson (Occupied Dwelling)

Burglary

Concealing a Stolen Firearm

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police are still trying to identify and locate other possible suspects involved in the ongoing investigation.

The Virginia State Police are looking for any witnesses in the area of Lankford Highway in Oak Hill, or in the vicinity of the area prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at # (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

