Man charged with murder, woman dies 2 days after assault in Chowan County: Deputies

EDENTON, N.C. — Donald Lanier, 47, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who later died from her injuries near Edenton.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said Lanier was initially charged on Jan. 9, with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and driving while impaired. On Jan. 11, Lanier was charged with one count of murder.

The investigation began on Tuesday morning when Chowan County deputies responded to the 100 block of Bella Vista Drive, in the area of the Northeastern Regional Airport, to assist medics at a residence.

After deputies found evidence of an apparent assault at the residence, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, leading to Lanier's arrest.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified on Thursday morning that the victim had died at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Lanier is currently being held in the Chowan County Detention Center without bond.

There are no further details to release at this time.