Man charged with second-degree murder after Currituck Co. girl killed in crash on way home from school

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A Kitty Hawk man was arrested on second-degree murder and felony death by vehicle charges after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while walking home from school August 30 and later died.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 3:57 p.m., and officers responded to US 158 in front of the Currituck Middle and High School campuses.

Police learned that 11-year-old Julie Randel and her brother successfully crossed the road, but Julie re-entered the road, possibly to pick up something she dropped.

As she did, 32-year-old Kitty Hawk man Daniel Deweese, who was traveling eastbound on 158, attempted to brake but failed to stop in time due to his speed, striking Julie. Police said the road's speed limit in that area is 45 mph during non-school hours and 35 mph during school hours; Deweese was going 56 mph at the time of the collision.

Julie was taken by Nightingale to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, where she later died from her injuries.

According to police, Deweese is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, open container possession, a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle and speeding in a school zone.

Once the department was informed of Julie's death, Deweese was charged with felony death by vehicle and second-degree murder.

Deweese was initially taken to Currituck County Jail and given a secured bond. Police have not said if his bond status has changed.

Currituck County Schools said in a Facebook post that guidance counselors and support staff will be available to students and faculty at Central Elementary, Currituck Middle School and Currituck High School.