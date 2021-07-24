Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a 7-Eleven on Tidewater Drive that left one person dead.

Around 9:40 p.m. on July 16, police responded to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located at 7431 Tidewater Drive for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found 38-year-old Norman E. James suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives charged 21-year-old Laurence L. Clark of Norfolk with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Clark is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Police have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident.

