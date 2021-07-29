Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk homicide on Old Ocean View Road

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road that left another man dead earlier this month.

On July 9 around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 40-year-old Calvin R. Byas of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died as a result of his life-threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, 32-year-old Antonio L. Williams of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not released a motive or any circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Williams is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

