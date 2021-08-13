Watch
News

Actions

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Newport News shooting

items.[0].image.alt
NNPD
Linwood Lee Perkins Jr.
aqw (42).png
Posted at 11:17 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:17:14-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man was arrested on charges including second-degree murder after a July shooting on 23rd Street left a man dead.

Linwood Lee Perkins Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting a firearm in a public place.

Perkins is accused of shooting 39-year-old Leroy Clyburn Jr. early in the morning on July 24.

He is currently being held in the Newport News City Jail.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections