Man convicted in VB school bomb threat arrested for 20 counts of child pornography

WTKR
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Philip Bay, who was convicted of threatening to shoot and bomb a local high school, was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Thursday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Virginia Beach SWAT Team was seen at his residence in the 2800 block of Saville Garden Way collecting evidence.

Bay was convicted in 2011 for threatening to shoot and bomb Landstown High School.

