Man convicted of murder after 22-year-old woman killed in Newport News in 2020

Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 25, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man was convicted Friday of second-degree murder after a woman was killed in August 2020.

27-year-old Matthew A. Coglio was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and malicious shooting at or within an occupied building.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. on August 24, 2020, emergency officials received a call of an 'unspecified problem' in the 1000 block of Blackwater Way.

Officers say that when they arrived on the scene, a woman, later identified as 22-year-old April Lee Logan, was suffering injuries and was pronounced dead by medics.

Police detained Coglio at the scene.

He is currently being held at Newport News City Jail awaiting his sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for August 19, 2022.

