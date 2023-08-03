Man convicted of shooting Chesapeake teen in Applebee's parking lot sentenced to over 50 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man convicted of shooting and killing a Chesapeake high school student in an Applebee’s parking lot has been sentenced to 56 years, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Earlier this year in March, a jury found Jacquan Wilson guilty of shooting Bryant Austin Cueto to death on May 1, 2016, outside the Applebee’s on General Booth Boulevard. Cueto, who attended Grassfield High School, was 18 years old.

Following the incident, investigators say they learned that two men, including Wilson, met up with Cueto to buy Xanax. According to search warrants, Cueto was counting out over 100 pills when the suspects pulled a gun on him and demanded he hand the drugs over. After refusing, Cueto was shot in the back, the documents state.

The case’s first trial in 2019 was declared a mistrial after two jurors had their cars broken into in the courthouse parking lot. During the retrial, Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and robbery.

The other man who met up with Cueto during the incident was Andarion McInnis, who was found not guilty of first-degree murder in 2017. However, he was convicted on robbery and firearm charges and sentenced to 28 years behind bars.