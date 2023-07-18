Watch Now
Man dead, child hospitalized after being pulled out of lake

Boy was taken to the hospital in stable and alert condition
Lake Pleasant
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 12:17:14-04

PEORIA, AZ — A man is dead and a child is recovering after being pulled out of the water at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

The man, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene according to officials.

The child, a 5-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in stable and alert condition. The child has since been released from the hospital.

MCSO officials say the boy and man both started struggling in the water around the same time before bystanders worked to rescue them. Neither was wearing a flotation device at the time.

No further information is available.

